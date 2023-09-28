Deal or No Deal Island: Joe Manganiello to Host NBC Game Show Spin-Off (Watch)

Deal or No Deal is returning to NBC with a twist. Joe Manganiello (True Blood) is set to host a spin-off of the series, which will combine the familiar format with a remote season-long adventure called Deal or No Deal Island.

The original series debuted in 2005 and ran for four seasons on the Peacock Network. It also saw two seasons in syndication and another season on CNBC. More than 600 episodes have been produced. Original series host and executive producer Howie Mandel will EP on the new incarnation.

NBC revealed more about the new series in a press release.

The briefcase is in new hands! Joe Manganiello (“True Blood,” “Magic Mike”) is set to host “Deal or No Deal Island,” a spin on the classic game where 13 players are transported to the elusive Banker’s private island to compete for cash in a season-long, fully immersive competition. The series will combine thrilling challenges, mind-bending dilemmas and the classic game of “Deal or No Deal” as contestants try to beat the banker. Manganiello will guide them throughout – leading the game play, relaying the banker’s tempting offers and helping them through the toughest decisions of their lives. “The role of ‘Deal or No Deal’ host has always been held by someone charming, hilarious and devastatingly handsome,” said Corie Henson, Executive Vice President, Unscripted Content, NBCUniversal Entertainment. “When we took the show out of the studio and transported the game to the Banker’s island, Joe was the obvious choice. He loves all kinds of games, lives for adventure and isn’t afraid to stare down a snake or two to help players win a life-changing payday and, hopefully, beat the Banker at his own game.” The iconic briefcases are back and are hidden on the island with millions in prize money split between them. In each episode, players vie to get their hands on the highest-value briefcase for a chance to gain immunity and choose a fellow player to enter “The Temple,” where they must play a high-stakes game of “Deal or No Deal.” The devious Banker is always watching and will raise the stakes with tests of strategy and greed. At the end of the season, the last player standing will face the Banker to potentially win the biggest prize in “Deal or No Deal” history. “Deal or No Deal” first launched in the Netherlands in 2002 and has been commissioned in more than 80 territories worldwide with more than 350 productions. Produced by Endemol Shine North America “Deal or No Deal Island” is an exciting new competition format that has been reimagined from the original Banijay format, “Deal or No Deal.” Executive producers are Matt Kunitz, Matt Apps, Sarah Happel Jackson, Howie Mandel and Endemol Shine North America’s Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre and Sean Loughlin.

A preview for Deal or No Deal Island is below. The premiere date for the new competition series will be announced later.

What do you think? Have you watched the original Deal or No Deal game show? Do you plan to check out this new series?