Deal or No Deal Island: NBC Reveals Familiar Faces on New Series’ Competitor List (Watch)

Deal or No Deal Island is coming soon to NBC, and viewers now know who will compete in the series. The network has announced the 13 contestants joining host Joe Manganiello on the island. Viewers can see a sneak peek of the series on Saturday night. A trailer for the series has also been released.

The Deal or No Deal Island cast includes some familiar faces from reality television. Viewers will see Real Housewives of Atlanta star Claudia Jordan and “Boston” Rob Marciano among the contestants.

NBC revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

“The 13 players competing in “Deal or No Deal Island,” the new, fully-immersive twist on the beloved game show, have been revealed. Hosted by Joe Manganiello and executive produced by Howie Mandel, “Deal or No Deal Island” is set to premiere Feb. 26 at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT on NBC before moving to its regular timeslot at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Mar. 4. All episodes will be available next-day on Peacock.

A special 30-minute preview of “Deal or No Deal Island” is set to air on Saturday, Jan. 13 after the NFL Wildcard game on NBC.

Included in the lineup are reality TV fan favorites “Boston” Rob Mariano and Claudia Jordan who will be vying to get their hands on valuable briefcases hidden on the elusive Banker’s private island. The full list of contestants seeking those riches is:

Dawson Addis, 25 | Muskego, WI

Aron Barbell, 26 | Champaign, IL

Jordan Fowler Bull, 29 | Nashville, TN

Nick Grasso, 29 | Brooklyn, NY

Miranda Harrison, 30 | Fort Myers, FL

Claudia Jordan, 50 | Dallas, TX

Alyssa Klinzing, 26 | Kansas City, MO

“Boston” Rob Mariano, 47 | Perdido Keys, FL

Kim Mattina, 63 | Anthem, AZ

Amy McCoy, 42 | Oklahoma City, OK

Dr. Stephanie Mitchell, 41 | Gainesville, AL

Jamil Sipes, 47 | Grand Prairie, TX

Brantzen Wong, 31 | Tustin, CA

In addition to the contestants, models Ben Crofchick and Kamari Love join the cast as the Banker’s Assistants – hired to keep a watchful eye on the valuable briefcases hidden throughout the island and assisting with the cases in each pivotal game of “Deal or No Deal.”

In “Deal or No Deal Island,” the iconic briefcases are hidden around the island and worth over $200 million in prize money split between them. In each episode, players compete in daring challenges to secure the briefcases that will be used in that night’s game of “Deal or No Deal.” The player who snags the highest-value case gains immunity and gets to choose a fellow player to enter “The Temple.”

The chosen competitor must then play a high-stakes game of “Deal or No Deal.” If the player makes a “bad deal” and accepts an offer that is a lesser value than what is in their chosen case, they are immediately eliminated. If the player makes a “good deal” and accepts an offer that is a higher value than what is in their case, the power is in their hands and they get to select who to eliminate.

The winnings from each game of “Deal or No Deal” will be added to a group pot that will grow to an exponential value throughout the season. At the end of the season, the last player standing will face the Banker to potentially win the biggest prize in “Deal or No Deal” history.

However, the devious Banker is always watching and raising the stakes with tests of strategy and greed. Manganiello will serve as the gaming liaison – an intermediary between the Banker and contestants – overseeing gameplay and helping to navigate them through tough, life-changing decisions.

Produced by Endemol Shine North America “Deal or No Deal Island” is an exciting new competition format that has been reimagined from the original Banijay format, “Deal or No Deal.” Executive producers are Matt Kunitz, Matt Apps, Sarah Happel Jackson, Howie Mandel and Endemol Shine North America’s Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre and Sean Loughlin.