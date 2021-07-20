Family Reunion: Part Four; Netflix Teases Comedy Series’ Return Date (Watch)

Family Reunion is returning soon to Netflix with part four. New episodes will arrive on August 26th, and the streaming service has released a trailer for the return of season two.

Loretta Devine, Tia Mowry, Anthony Alabi, Talia Jackson, Isaiah Russell-Bailey, Cameron J. Wright, Jordyn James, and Richard Roundtree star in the comedy series which follows the McKellan family after they move to Georgia from Washington.

Check out the trailer for the return of Family Reunion from Netflix below.

