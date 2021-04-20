Good Witch: Season Seven Premiere Teased by Hallmark Channel (Video)

Good Witch is returning to Hallmark Channel for its seventh season next month, and the cable channel has now released a teaser. The series, starring Catherine Bell and James Denton, follows the life of Cassie Nightingale (Bell), a woman with very special powers in a small town. Sarah Power, Catherine Disher, Kylee Evans, Katherine Barrell, Marc Bendavid, and Scott Cavalheiro also star.

Hallmark Channel revealed more about the new season of Good Witch in a press release.

“Good Witch returns for more magical adventures in the bucolic burb of Middleton when season seven premieres Sunday, May 16 (9:00 p.m. ET/PT), on Hallmark Channel. Based on the The Good Witch movie franchise that is the most successful in the network’s history, the series stars Catherine Bell (Army Wives, JAG) and James Denton (Desperate Housewives, Devious Maids). Since the first movie 12 years ago, Cassie Nightingale has become a character that Hallmark Channel viewers have fallen in love with and look forward to welcoming into their homes. Sarah Power (Killjoys), Catherine Disher (Abby Hatcher), Kylee Evans (The Strain), Katherine Barrell (Wynona Earp), Marc Bendavid (Murdoch Mysteries) and Scott Cavalheiro (Carter) also star. “More than a decade after first meeting Cassie and the colorful characters of Middleton, viewers continue to be enchanted by their stories,” said Michelle Vicary, Executive Vice President, Programming, Crown Media Family Networks. “The new season has more magic, love and adventure in store for viewers than ever before and we’re excited to share it with fans.” The velvet pouches of soil discovered by Cassie (Bell), Abigail (Power) and Joy (Barrell) at the end of last season mark the start of a new Merriwick mystery for the cousins to unravel that leads them reflecting on their pasts and how learning how certain life events have impacted who they are now. Alongside the usual Middleton fun viewers have come to love, new relationships, personal challenges and romance are in store, making season seven one fans will never forget.”

Check out the trailer for Good Witch season seven below.

