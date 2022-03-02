Julia: HBO Max Teases Drama Series Based on Life of Julia Child (Watch)

Julia is coming to HBO Max later this month, and the streaming service has now released a trailer teasing the series about the author and TV cooking show host Julia Child. Sarah Lancashire, David Hyde Pierce, Bebe Neuwirth, Brittany Bradford, Fran Kranz, and Fiona Glascot star in the series.

HBO revealed the following about the upcoming series:

“Julia is inspired by Julia Child’s extraordinary life and her long-running television series, “The French Chef,” which pioneered the modern cooking show. Through Julia’s life and her joie de vivre, the series explores a pivotal time in American history – the emergence of public television as a new social institution, feminism and the women’s movement, the nature of celebrity and America’s cultural evolution. At its heart, the series is a portrait of a loving marriage with a shifting power dynamic.”

Julia premieres on March 31st. Check out the trailer below.

What do you think? Are you excited to see Julia on HBO Max later this month?