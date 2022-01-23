Law & Order: Season 21; NBC Teases Sam Waterston Return as Jack McCoy (Watch)

Law & Order returns to NBC next month, and now fans are getting their first look at the return of Sam Waterston as Jack McCoy in the first trailer for the revival of the series.

The preview also gives fans a look at the new additions to the cast – Oldelya Halevi, Jeffrey Donovan, and Hugh Dancy, NBC announced the revival of the popular Dick Wolf series late last year, and the series premieres on February 24th.

The drama will join Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order: Organized Crime on Thursday nights. Check out the preview for the return of Law & Order below.

The one that started it all. #LawAndOrder Season 21 premieres Thursday, February 24 on @NBC. pic.twitter.com/aj9pW5CdjA — & (@lawandordertv) January 21, 2022

What do you think? Are you excited to see Law & Order back on NBC?