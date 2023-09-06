Magnum PI: Season Five; NBC Teases Reboot Series’ Final Episodes (Watch)

Magnum PI is returning for its final outing next month on NBC. The peacock network has now released a trailer teasing the reboot series’ final episodes.
Starring Jay Hernandez, Perdita Weeks, Zachary Knighton, Stephen Hill, Amy Hill, and Tim Kang, the series is a reboot of the iconic 1980s series of the same name. It follows veteran Thomas Magnum (Hernandez, above) as he works as a private investigator in Hawaii.
With the trailer’s release, NBC teased, “Magnum, Higgins and the team are back to finish what they started. New action-packed episodes begin Wednesday, 10/4 on NBC and streaming on Peacock.”
CBS aired the show’s first four seasons before cancelling the series. NBC picked up the series for a fifth season of 20 episodes and later revealed that season five is the end. Episodes were already filmed prior to the ongoing actors and writers strikes.
The trailer for the return of Magnum PI is below.
5 seasons? The real Higgins & real TC must be spinning in their graves.
Why? Its one of the best shows on TV. Anymore it seems like anything thats good and entertaining that we like they cancel.
So I am regretting les and less cutting the cord and watching mostly old shows on various apps
Keep it on it’s a Good show
I really will miss magnum I hope it stays on air
I really like Magnum Pi I hope it stays on
I hope CBS reconsiders and keeps Magnum PI on the air for many more seasons to come. Magnum PI is one of the bests shows on TV. Such a shame to cancel.
Glad this show is back for at least one more season. Love it! If this is truly the final season then let’s have a wedding for Magnum and Juliette and one without any issues. Seems like every time you look forward to a long awaited wedding for two people, on certain shows there has to be some type of crisis and the wedding never happens and then they end up going to the justice of the peace eventually. I want to see a full blown Hawaiian wedding for real!!
A Hawaiian wedding would be nice