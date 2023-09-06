Magnum PI: Season Five; NBC Teases Reboot Series’ Final Episodes (Watch)

Magnum PI is returning for its final outing next month on NBC. The peacock network has now released a trailer teasing the reboot series’ final episodes.

Starring Jay Hernandez, Perdita Weeks, Zachary Knighton, Stephen Hill, Amy Hill, and Tim Kang, the series is a reboot of the iconic 1980s series of the same name. It follows veteran Thomas Magnum (Hernandez, above) as he works as a private investigator in Hawaii.

With the trailer’s release, NBC teased, “Magnum, Higgins and the team are back to finish what they started. New action-packed episodes begin Wednesday, 10/4 on NBC and streaming on Peacock.”

CBS aired the show’s first four seasons before cancelling the series. NBC picked up the series for a fifth season of 20 episodes and later revealed that season five is the end. Episodes were already filmed prior to the ongoing actors and writers strikes.

The trailer for the return of Magnum PI is below.

What do you think? Are you excited to see what happens next in this action drama? Will you be sad to see the series end?