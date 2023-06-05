Meet the Press: Chuck Todd to Leave NBC News Series After Nine Years (Watch)

Meet the Press is losing its host. Chuck Todd (above, left) announced he was leaving the long-running NBC news series as host after nine years. Kristen Welker will replace him.

On Sunday’s broadcast, he announced his departure by saying the following, per Deadline:

“It’s been an amazing nearly decade long run. I am really proud of what this team and I have built over the last decade. Frankly, the last 15 years, which also includes my time as political director. I’ve loved so much of this job, helping to explain America to Washington and explain Washington to America. The key to the survival of any of these media entities, including here at Meet the Press, is for leaders to not overstay their welcome. I’d rather leave a little bit too soon than stay a tad too long.”

He also spoke about his replacement:

“[I’m] ready to take a step back because I know the person whom I’m passing the baton to is somebody who’s been ready for this for a while. Kristen Welker. I’ve had the privilege of working with her from essentially her first day and let me just say she’s the right person in the right moment.”

Todd will remain at NBC and work on other projects. During his time with Meet the Press, he has expanded the franchise to a daily news show, now airing on NBC News Now streaming, Meet the Press Film Festival, and Meet the Press Reports.

Todd began his time on the series as host in September 2014. The series has been on the small screen for 75 years.

What do you think? Are you surprised by Todd’s exit on Meet the Press? Do you plan to continue watching the news series with its new host?