Life on Mars: UK Creators Announce Lazarus Sequel Series Not Happening

Life on Mars will not have a sequel series after all. The creators of the UK series announced on Saturday that the planned sequel, titled Lazarus, will not be happening, per Deadline.

It is with a heavy heart that the creators of #LifeOnMars have confirmed that the highly anticipated revival show, #Lazarus, will no longer be moving forward. Many thanks to Matthew Graham & Ashley Pharoah for these past 3 years in your efforts to reunite Sam Tyler & Gene Hunt https://t.co/qIQp4d0pF5 pic.twitter.com/jYnOBccyhk — … #Lazarus (@LifeOnMars_tv) June 3, 2023

The original series aired for two seasons on BBC One between 2006 and 2007. Starring John Simm, Philip Glenister, Liz White, Dean Andrews, and Marshall Lancaster, the sci-fi series followed a cop from 2006 who finds himself thrown back in time to 1970s Manchester. ABC aired its own version of the series for one season in 2008.

Fans could still see what the creators of the series – Matthew Graham and Ashley Pharoah – had planned for the sequel. Pharoah teased the fans could see the content pop up in another format at some point.

Really disappointing news but we gave it a proper crack. We’re still thinking of a way to either share the script with you or bring it out in another form. Until then… Pub? — Ashley Pharoah (@AJPharoah) June 3, 2023

What do you think? Did you watch Life on Mars on BBC One? Did you want to see Lazarus?