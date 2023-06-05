The Winchesters: Season Two Efforts Failed Due to Bad Timing, According to Jensen Ackles

The Winchesters has failed to find a new home. Efforts to find an outlet to take on season two of the Supernatural spin-off series were unsuccessful. The CW cancelled the series last month.

Starring Meg Donnelly, Drake Rodger, Jonathan ”JoJo” Fleites, Nida Khurshid, Demetria McKinney, Bianca Kajlich, and Jensen Ackles (as narrator), the series follows the story of how John and Mary Winchester met, fell in love, and searched for their fathers while fighting monsters together.

Ackles, also one of the series’ executive producers, confirmed the news on social media. After the series ‘ cancellation, the Supernatural star rallied fan support for a second season but changes in the industry and the ongoing writers strike didn’t help those efforts.

Ackles wrote, “To all of you who watched, followed, and supported this story, THANK YOU. And to all those who brought this show to life…I couldn’t be more proud of what we all did together. But as they say…timing is everything. With a massive Network shift coupled with an industry strike…welp…that’s some unfortunate timing. Sleep well dear @WinchestersOnCW…until we meet again. Somewhere down the road.”

What do you think? Did you watch The Winchesters on The CW? Were you hoping the series would find a new home for season two?