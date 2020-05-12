Monk: Tony Shalhoub and Co-stars Reunite for At-Home Variety Show (Video)

Monk fans are in for a treat! The cast of the USA Network TV show recently reunited for Peacock’s new At-Home Variety Show, Deadline reports.

Created by Andy Breckman, Monk starred Tony Shalhoub as Adrian Monk, a private detective with obsessive-compulsive personality disorder. The cast also included Bitty Schram, Jason Gray-Stanford, and Ted Levine. The series ran for eight seasons before ending in 2009.

For the first episode of the new streaming service Peacock‘s At-Home Variety Show, Shalhoub reprised his Monk character and reunited with fellow castmates Ted Levin, Traylor Howard, and Jason Gray-Stanford. Not surprising, Monk isn’t handling the quarantine all that well.

Check out the video below:

WHAT: The At-Home Variety Show is a short-form series, featuring some of the biggest stars from our NBCU family and streaming each weekday. This Peacock special will both entertain and help raise awareness and support for Feeding America, Americares and United Way. WHO: Participants will include Fred Armisen, Lauren Ash, Elizabeth Banks, Stephanie Beatriz, Elizabeth Berkley Lauren, Kate Berlant, The Bella Twins, D’Arcy Carden, Kate del Castillo, Todd Chrisley, Andy Cohen, Terry Crews, Eugenio Derbez, Beth Dover, Terry Dubrow, John Early, Dale Earnhardt Jr., David Feherty, Ben Feldman, Luis Fonsi, Will Forte, Soleil Moon Frye, Akbar Gbaja-Biamila, Jenny Hagel, Chelsea Handler, Kevin Hart, Sean Hayes, Ed Helms, John Michael Higgins, Dulé Hill, Glenn Howerton, Lyric Lewis, Alyssa Limperis, Tara Lipinski, Mario Lopez, Jane Lynch, Mary McCormack, Christopher Meloni, Mike “The Miz” Mizanin, Paul Nassif, Ne-Yo, Sierra Teller Ornelas, Patton Oswalt, Paula Pell, Amy Poehler, Ana María Polo, Carlos Ponce, James Roday, Emmy Rossum, Craig Robinson, Amber Ruffin, Mike Schur, Tony Shalhoub, Lilly Singh, Mary Sohn, Team USA Athletes, Joe Lo Truglio, Eva Victor, Jean Villepique, Mark Wahlberg, David Wain, Johnny Weir, Larry Wilmore – and more! Seth MacFarlane will introduce each installment of The At-Home Variety Show. WHEN: First show will stream at 7:00 p.m. ET on May 11, 2020. Most shows will be under 10 minutes, and the series will run for four weeks. WHERE: On Peacock, shows will appear in the Browse and Trending sections. Peacock is currently available to Xfinity X1 and Flex customers in the U.S. Additionally, anyone can watch the show on Peacock social handles, including YouTube and Facebook. Follow along on Instagram and Twitter using #PeacockVarietyShow. WHY: Peacock will donate to three national non-profit organizations that have existing and immediate on-the-ground efforts supporting those who have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic and Essential Workers on the job and at home with critical services and supplies. Viewers can join us in supporting these efforts by going to https://www.peacocktv.com/ForGood, which features links to our partner organizations: Feeding America, Americares and United Way. STATEMENT: “We are excited to stream The At-Home Variety Show on Peacock,” said Bill McGoldrick, President of Original Content, Peacock. “Peacock’s launch coincides with a moment in our history when connection, community and content are more important than ever. We want to deliver fun and timely content in a way that only Peacock can, by bringing together entertainment, news and sports to support these great charities.”

