Never Have I Ever: Season Four; Netflix Releases Premiere Date for Comedy Series’ Final Season (Watch)

Never Have I Ever has the premiere date for its fourth and final season. The 10-episode season will arrive in June, and viewers will see the senior year unfold.

Starring Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Poorna Jagannathan, Richa Moorjani, Jaren Lewison, Darren Barnet, Ramona Young, Lee Rodriguez, and John McEnroe, the series follows Devi (Ramkrishnan) as she lives her life as a first-generation Indian American.

Netflix revealed more about the series’ return in a press release.

“Buckle up, nerds! Devi and the gang return for their senior friggin’ year. Never Have I Ever, The Final Episodes, premieres June 8, 2023. OFFICIAL DATE ANNOUNCEMENT & FIRST LOOK AT THE FINAL SEASON Buckle up…the final episodes are coming! NEVER HAVE I EVER SEASON 4 Premiere Date: Thursday, June 8, 2023 Episodes: 10 x 30-minute episodes Co-Creator/Writer/EP: Mindy Kaling Co-Creator/Writer/EP/Showrunner: Lang Fisher Additional EPs: David Miner, Howard Klein Returning Series Regulars: Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (Devi Vishwakumar), Poorna Jagannathan (Nalini Vishwakumar), Richa Moorjani (Kamala), Jaren Lewison (Ben Gross), Darren Barnet (Paxton Hall-Yoshida), Lee Rodriguez (Fabiola Torres), Ramona Young (Eleanor Wong) ABOUT NEVER HAVE I EVER SEASON 4: Never Have I Ever is a coming-of-age comedy about the complicated life of a modern-day first-generation Indian American teenage girl. The series stars Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi, an overachieving high school student who has a short fuse that gets her into difficult situations. Never Have I Ever is created by executive producers, Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, with Fisher serving as the showrunner. Never Have I Ever is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, and executive produced by 3 Arts Entertainment’s Howard Klein and David Miner.”

Check out the trailer for Never Have I Ever season four below.

What do you think? Are you sad to see this Netflix series end?