Outer Banks: Season Three; The Pogues Are Shipwrecked on Netflix Series (Watch)

Outer Banks is returning soon to Netflix, and the streaming service has released a trailer teasing what is ahead for the Pogues. Starring Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Rudy Pankow, Austin North, Charles Esten, and Drew Starkey, season three will have the group of close-knit friends shipwrecked.

The series from Jonas Pate, Josh Pate, and Shannon Burke will return with 10 episodes on February 3rd. Netflix revealed more about season three in a press release.

“After losing the gold and fleeing the Outer Banks, Season 3 finds the Pogues washed ashore on a desert island that, for a brief moment, seems like an idyllic home. Officially deemed “Poguelandia,” the island’s newest residents spend their days fishing, swimming, and reveling in the carefree lifestyle of their temporary dwelling. But things quickly go south for John B, Sarah, Kiara, Pope, JJ, and Cleo when they find themselves once again caught up in a race for the treasure, quite literally running for their lives. They’re broke and far from home, they can’t trust anyone, Ward and Rafe are hungry for revenge, and there’s a ruthless Caribbean Don who will stop at nothing to find the bounty. Was the treasure ever within their reach? Or was it all a trap to stop them once and for all? Either way, it’s the Pogues against the world – and the only way out is together.”

The trailer for Outer Banks season three is below.

