Reasonable Doubt: Hulu Teases New Legal Drama Series from Kerry Washington (Watch)

Reasonable Doubt is coming to Hulu this September. The new legal drama comes from Kerry Washington (Scandal) and the streaming service has released a preview. The series follows an independent defense attorney (Emayatzy Corinealdi) who takes on the legal system in Los Angeles. Victor Rasuk, Christopher Cassarino, Brooke Lyons, and Eugene Byrd will play key recurring roles in the show.

Hulu revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

“Executive Producer and Director Kerry Washington gives us a first look at Onyx Collective’s new legal drama “Reasonable Doubt,” premiering Tuesday, September 27, only on Hulu. In “Reasonable Doubt,” you’ll judge Jax Stewart (Emayatzy Corinealdi) for her questionable ethics and wild interpretations of the law… until you’re the one in trouble. Then you’ll see her for what she is: the most brilliant and fearless defense attorney in Los Angeles who bucks the justice system at every chance she gets. Raamla Mohamed leads the show’s all-Black writers room and executive produces alongside Kerry Washington and Pilar Savone for Simpson Street and Larry Wilmore via Wilmore Films. Washington also directs the first episode. The series is the first scripted drama from Onyx Collective and is produced by ABC Signature, a part of Disney Television Studios.”

Check out the preview for the series below.

What do you think? Do you plan to check out Reasonable Doubt on Hulu?