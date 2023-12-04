Renegade Nell: Disney+ Unveils First Look at Supernatural Period Drama Series (Photos)

Renegade Nell is coming soon to Disney+, and viewers are getting their first look at the supernatural period drama. The streaming service has released several photos for the upcoming series.

Starring Louisa Harland, Joely Richardson, Adrian Lester, and Nick Mohammed, the series from Sally Wainwright follows Nell Jackson (Harland) as she finds herself framed for murder and “becomes the most notorious highwaywoman in 18th Century England.”

Eight episodes have been produced for the series, which will air in spring 2024. Disney+ revealed more about the series in a press release.

“Today, Disney+ revealed first look images for the highly anticipated UK Original Series “Renegade Nell.” The series will premiere in Spring 2024 on Disney+ worldwide. “Renegade Nell,” a Lookout Point original adventure series is written and created by BAFTA award-winning writer Sally Wainwright (Happy Valley, Gentleman Jack) and directed by Ben Taylor (Sex Education, Catastrophe). Louisa Harland (Derry Girls) plays the title role of Nell, a quick-witted and courageous young woman who finds herself framed for murder and unexpectedly becomes the most notorious highwaywoman in 18th Century England. But when a magical spirit called Billy Blind, played by Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso), appears, Nell realizes her destiny is bigger than she ever imagined. Frank Dillane (The Essex Serpent, Fear the Walking Dead) plays Nell’s fickle friend and sometime adversary Charles Devereux, a charming rogue with a dangerous, villainous alter ego. Adrian Lester (Trigger Point, Mary Queen of Scots) plays the Earl of Poynton, a master political schemer and manipulator who joins forces against Nell with Sofia Wilmot, played by Alice Kremelberg (The Sinner), a young widow who wants power and independence at any cost. Joely Richardson (Nip/Tuck) plays eccentric newspaper magnate Lady Eularia Moggerhanger, whilst Pip Torrens (The Crown, Poldark) appears as Lord Blancheford – the father of Sofia and her feckless, bullying brother Thomas, who is played by Jake Dunn (Half Bad). Ényì Okoronkwo (The Lazarus Project) also stars as Rasselas, a spirited stable boy who joins Nell and her sisters on the run in his own bid for freedom, with newcomers Bo Bragason and Florence Keen as Nell’s two younger sisters Roxy and George, and Craig Parkinson (Line of Duty, Black Mirror: Bandersnatch) as Nell’s kind-hearted father Sam. “Renegade Nell” is an action and fantasy adventure series with eight episodes of 45 minutes each. The series is produced by Lookout Point as a Disney+ UK original series. Also directing will be Amanda Brotchie (Gentleman Jack) and MJ Delaney (Ted Lasso). Jon Jennings is Series Producer and Stella Merz is Producer. Executive Producers are Sally Wainwright, Ben Taylor, Faith Penhale, Will Johnston and Louise Mutter for Lookout Point, and Johanna Devereaux for Disney+.”

The premiere date for Renegade Nell will be announced later. Check out more photos from the series below.

What do you think? Are you planning to watch this new series in 2024?