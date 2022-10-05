Riches: Prime Video Release First Look at High-Stakes Family Drama Series (Photos)

Riches is coming soon to Prime Video, and the streaming service has released the first photos and key artwork. A family drama written and created by Abby Ajayi, the series follows the successful Richards family following the death of their patriarch. Deborah Ayorinde, Hugh Quarshie, Sarah Niles, Adeyinka Akinrinade, Ola Orebiyi, Nneka Okoye, and Emmanuel Imani star in the series. The six-episode series will arrive on December 2nd.

Prime Video revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

Today, Prime Video released the official first-look images and teaser art for the upcoming drama series Riches. All six episodes of the Amazon Studios and ITV co-production will premiere on Prime Video in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Nordics, and Sub-Saharan Africa on December 2, 2022 following its UK premiere on ITVX. The high-stakes family drama is written and created by Abby Ajayi (How to Get Away With Murder, Inventing Anna) and stars Deborah Ayorinde (Them, Truth Be Told), Hugh Quarshie (Absentia), Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso, I May Destroy You), Adeyinka Akinrinade (Top Boy, Temple), Ola Orebiyi (Cherry, A Brixton Tale), Nneka Okoye (Grantchester, The A List), and Emmanuel Imani (Cobra, Black Earth Rising). Riches follows the exploits of the stylish, privileged, super-successful Richards family. When Stephen Richards (Hugh Quarshie) passes suddenly, the family’s world comes crashing down. As his business hangs in the balance, his different sets of children are about to collide as they vie for control. The series is produced by Greenacre Films in association with Monumental Television, and commissioned by ITV. Amazon Studios is co-producing in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Nordics, and Sub-Saharan Africa. Nadine Marsh-Edwards (Unsaid Stories, Been So Long), Amanda Jenks (The Girl, Been So Long), and writer/creator Abby Ajayi serve as executive producers for Greenacre Films, and Alison Owen (Ghosts, Harlots, Murder in Provence) and Alison Carpenter (Ghosts, Harlots, Yonderland) are executive producers for Monumental Television. Riches will be produced by Yvonne Francas (The Syndicate, Our Girl, Death in Paradise) and directed by Sebastian Thiel, Abby Ajayi, and Darcia Martin. Banijay Rights will be responsible for international distribution on behalf of Greenacre Films.”

Check out more photos and key art for Riches below.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out Riches on Prime Video in December?