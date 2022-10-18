Rogue Heroes: EPIX Sets Premiere Date for World War II Drama Series (Watch)

Rogue Heroes has a premiere date. EPIX has released a trailer and announced that the World War II drama will arrive on November 13th. Connor Swindells, Jack O’Connell, Alfie Allen, and Sofia Boutella star in the drama from Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight.

EPIX, which will soon be MGM+, revealed more about the upcoming series:

Rogue Heroes is a dramatized account of how the world’s greatest Special Forces unit, the Special Air Service (SAS), was formed under extraordinary circumstances in the darkest days of World War II. Based on Ben Macintyre’s best-selling book of the same name, the series centers on David Stirling, an eccentric young officer who is hospitalized after a training exercise gone wrong. Convinced that traditional commando units don’t work, Stirling creates a radical plan that flies in the face of all accepted rules of modern warfare. He fights for permission to recruit the toughest, boldest, and brightest soldiers for a small undercover unit that will create mayhem behind enemy lines. More rebels than soldiers, Stirling’s team is every bit as complicated, flawed, and reckless as it is brave and heroic. Commissioned by the BBC, the series will premiere on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the UK as SAS: Rogue Heroes.

Check out the trailer for Rogue Heroes below.

What do you think? Are you looking forward to seeing the Rogue Heroes series on EPIX next month?