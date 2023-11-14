Menu

Southern Hospitality: Season Two of Bravo’s Restaurant Reality Series Gets Premiere Date (Watch)

by Regina Avalos,

Southern Hospitality TV Show on Bravo: canceled or renewed?

(Photo: Bravo)

Southern Hospitality has a return date! The Bravo reality series will return in December with brand-new episodes. The series follows the staff of Leva Bonaparte’s (Southern Charm) Republic Garden & Lounge.

Viewers will see Bonaparte, Mia Alario, Joe Bradley, Bradley Carter, TJ Dinch, Will Kulp, Grace Lilly, Maddi Reese, Emmy Sharrett, Mikel Simmons, and Lucía Peña joined by a new face this season – VIP server Oisin O’Neill.

Bravo teased the following about the series’ return:

“With the nightlife on King Street exploding and the competition fierce, the team at Republic is busier than ever. Accepting nothing short of perfection from her staff, Leva runs a tight ship, but her once-close-knit team faces a multitude of obstacles as they try to keep their jobs while maintaining their friendships and relationships. When rumors, cheating allegations and ghosts of past back-alley debaucheries haunt the staff, they work hard to prove to Leva that they are still fit to run the hottest club in Charleston.”

A sneak peek for Southern Hospitality season two is below.

What do you think? Are you excited about the return of this Bravo reality series?


