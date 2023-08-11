Spellbound: Hulu Previews New Series from Creators of Find Me in Paris (Watch)

Spellbound is coming soon to Hulu. The streaming service has released a preview for the new series, which is a successor to Find Me in Paris, which ran for three seasons, 2018-20. The new series, created by Jill Girling and Lori Mather, will take viewers back to the Paris Opera Ballet School, but this time the focus will be on magic instead of time travel.

Hailey Melody Romain, Margherita Barbieri, Abigail O’Regan, Sam Darius, Zac Gabriel Werb, Etienne Moana, Imogen Mackie Walker, Gomolémo Tsagaé, Cameron James King, Rik Young, Raven Dauda, Malou Beauvoir, and Charles Baker star in the teen fantasy drama.

Hulu revealed the following about the plot of the series:

When Cece Parker Jones, a vivacious 15 year old relocates from a small town in the US to France to study at the Paris Opera Ballet School, she’s on top of the world! But things turn upside down when she discovers a book of family spells in the back room of her Aunt Ginger’s apothecary. While snooping through the book, she unknowingly casts the antidote to a protection spell that has been hiding her identity since she was a little girl. Turns out, she comes from a line of powerful witches called the Wizens! And in doing so, she summons her nemesis, the Mystics, who are after her magic. This spit-fire teen must now juggle the pressures of an elite ballet school, learning new techniques she’s never studied before, keeping up with her intense academics, not to mention her new friendships and maybe a cute boy… or two, as well as her incredible ability to activate magic, while keeping this a secret for only her closest friends.”

The trailer and key art for Spellbound is below.

Thirteen episodes were produced for the season, which arrives on August 31st.

What do you think? Have you watched the Find Me in Paris series? Are you planning to check out this new show later this month on Hulu?