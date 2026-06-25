Sunday TV Ratings: American Dad!, 60 Minutes, America’s Funniest Home Videos, The Karate Kid, MLB Baseball

Sunday, June 21, 2026, ratings — New episodes: 60 Minutes and American Dad!. Special: The Karate Kid, Celebrity Crime Scene: Marilyn Monroe, and Sister Act. Sports: MLB Baseball. Reruns: America’s Funniest Home Videos, Police 24/7, The Quiz with Balls, Marshals, Tracker, and Password.

NOTE: Ratings posted using Fast Affiliate Numbers.

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The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original network programming, reruns, cable, streaming, or something else?