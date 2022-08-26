The Handmaid’s Tale: Season Five; Hulu Teases September Return (Watch)

The Handmaid’s Tale is returning for its fifth season next month, and Hulu has released a trailer teasing the series’ return. Starring Elisabeth Moss, Joseph Fiennes, Yvonne Strahovski, Samira Wiley, Alexis Bledel, Ann Dowd, Max Minghella, Madeline Brewer, O-T Fagbenle, Amanda Brugel, Bradley Whitford, and Sam Jaeger, the dystopian drama series is based on the novel by Margaret Atwood. It is set in a world where couples who want to have a child keep fertile women as handmaids.

Hulu revealed more about the return of the series:

June faces consequences for killing Commander Waterford while struggling to redefine her identity and purpose. The widowed Serena attempts to raise her profile in Toronto as Gilead’s influence creeps into Canada. Commander Lawrence works with Nick and Aunt Lydia as he tries to reform Gilead and rise in power. June, Luke and Moira fight Gilead from a distance as they continue their mission to save and reunite with Hannah. Adapted from the classic novel by Margaret Atwood, The Handmaid’s Tale is the story of life in the dystopia of Gilead, a totalitarian society in what was formerly the United States. Offred (Elizabeth Moss), one of the few fertile women known as Handmaids in the oppressive Republic of Gilead, struggles to survive as a reproductive surrogate for a powerful Commander and his resentful wife.

Check out the trailer and poster for The Handmaid’s Tale season five below. The series returns on September 14th.

