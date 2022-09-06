The Imperfects: Netflix Teases Sci-Fi Action Series Which Launches Thursday (Watch)

The Imperfects is coming to Netflix later this week, and the streaming service has released a trailer teasing the new sci-fi action series. Starring Italia Ricci, Morgan Taylor Campbell, Rhianna Jagpal, Iñaki Godoy, Rhys Nicholson, Celina Martin, and Kyra Zagorsky, the series follows a group that is looking for a cure after they are turned into monsters.

Netflix revealed more about the series in a press release.

After undergoing an experiment that gives them monstrous side effects, Abbi, Tilda and Juan join forces to find the scientist responsible – and a cure. For fans of quirky super squads ready to take on the world, think “The Umbrella Academy” meets “The Boys”. This sci-fi action series is executive produced by Shelley Eriksen and Dennis Heaton (“The Order”), as well as the creative minds behind Fargo and Van Helsing. The series features Italia Ricci, Morgan Taylor Campbell, Rhianna Jagpal, Iñaki Godoy, Rhys Nicholson, Kyra Zagorsky, Celina Martin, Jedidiah Goodacre, and more. Welcome to this full-throttle, action-adventure, monster sci-fi Netflix original series.

Check out the trailer for The Imperfects below. The series arrives on September 8th.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out The Imperfects on Netflix?