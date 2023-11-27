The Lovers: Irish Romantic Comedy Series Debuts Next Month on Sundance Now and AMC+ (watch)

The Lovers is coming soon to Sundance Now and AMC+. The Irish romantic comedy series will premiere in December.

Starring Johnny Flynn and Roisin Gallagher, the series follows the romance of a pair that are wrong for each other, but in the end, it turns out they are perfect for each other. Conleth Hill and Alice Eve also star in the series.

Sundance Now revealed more about the comedy series in a press release.

“Acclaimed Sundance Now Original romantic comedy The Lovers is set to premiere in the U.S. and Canada with two episodes on Thursday, December 7, exclusively on Sundance Now and AMC+, with additional episodes dropping weekly on both platforms. Set in Belfast, Northern Ireland, The Lovers is a sexy, funny, fight-y love story about two people who appear to be utterly wrong for each other – yet may just be utterly right. The six-part series follows Janet (Roisin Gallagher, The Fall, The Dry), a bad-tempered, hilarious, Belfast supermarket worker who couldn’t give a s–t about much of anything at all, including her life, and Seamus (Singer/Songwriter and Critics Choice(R) Awards-nominee Johnny Flynn, Emma., Lovesick, Genius), a handsome, self-centered, political broadcaster with what looks to be a perfect London life and a celebrity girlfriend. When Seamus unexpectedly drops into Janet’s world (literally over the wall and into her backyard) they instantly clash – and yet also find themselves inextricably drawn to each other… SAG(R) Award-nominee Conleth Hill (Game of Thrones, Suits) also features in the series as Janet’s supermarket boss, Philip, and Alice Eve (Bombshell, Star Trek Into Darkness) plays Frankie, Seamus’ girlfriend. The Lovers is written and created by award-winning playwright David Ireland (Cyprus Avenue, Ulster American) and directed by BAFTA(R) Award-winner Justin Martin (Together, Prima Facie). Executive producers are Roanna Benn, Rebecca de Souza and Hannah Pescod. Producer is Chris Martin. The series is a Drama Republic production for Sky Studios and co-produced by Sundance Now.”

