The Tourist: HBO Max Previews Jamie Dornan Drama Series (Watch)

The Tourist is coming to HBO Max in March after debuting on BBC One in January. All six series episodes arrive on March 3rd on the streaming service. Starring Jamie Dornan, the drama follows a British man (Dornan) who finds himself hunted down during a trip to the Australian outback. Danielle Macdonald, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Damon Herriman, Alex Dimitriades, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson, and Kamil Ellis also star in the series.

HBO Max revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

“Jamie Dornan stars as a British man who finds himself in the glowing red heart of the Australian outback being pursued by a vast tank truck trying to drive him off the road. An epic cat and mouse chase unfolds and the man later wakes in the hospital, hurt, but somehow alive – except he has no idea who he is. With merciless figures from his past pursuing him, The Man’s search for answers propels him through the vast and unforgiving outback.”

Check out a preview for The Tourist below.

