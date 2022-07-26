The Undeclared War: Peacock Releases Trailer and Key Art for New Drama Series (Watch)

The Undeclared War is coming soon to Peacock, and the streaming service has released a trailer and new poster teasing the drama series, which arrives on August 18th. Starring Mark Rylance, Simon Pegg, Adrian Lester, Alex Jennings, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, and Hannah Khalique-Brown, all six episodes will arrive for one binge. Set in the near future, the series follows a group trying to stop cyber attacks.

Peacock revealed more about the new series in a press release.

“Set in 2024, The Undeclared War tracks a leading team of analysts buried in the heart of GCHQ, secretly working to ward off a series of cyber-attacks on the UK in the run up to a general election. When a routine stress test of internet infrastructure goes awry, 21-year-old GCHQ intern Saara Parvan (played by Hannah Khalique-Brown) suddenly finds herself operating on the invisible frontier of high-stakes cyber warfare. The series is a result of meticulous research by BAFTA award-winning creator Peter Kosminsky, lifting the veil on the most urgent battle of our time. In a thrilling cat and mouse game, Saara and the team at GCHQ must try to stay one step ahead and anticipate their opponents’ every hidden move. The clock is ticking as a battle with high stakes and unpredictable enemies takes place entirely online, with very real consequences. But how do you win a war most of the public don’t know you’re fighting?”

Peter Kosminsky, writer and executive producer, said the following about the series:

“The Undeclared War has been many years in the making. It imagines how the next few years might play out in the domain of cyber warfare – a battle unseen by the public but with potentially devastating consequences. In my work, I’ve tried to shine a light on aspects of publicly policy which affect us all but where the details of what is taking place, often behind the scenes, are not well understood. I hope this drama will give audiences an insight into a world certain to impact our lives significantly in the years ahead.”

Check out the trailer for The Undeclared War below.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out The Undeclared War on Peacock next month?