The Walking Dead: Season 11; AMC Sets Premiere Date for Final Episodes (Watch)

The Walking Dead is gearing up for its final episodes, and a premiere date for season 11C was announced at Comic-Con International: San Diego. A trailer for the last episodes was also released. The trailer teases the showdown between the survivors and the Commonwealth. The series has shown how the people left to survive have managed after most of the population is turned into zombies.

The series’ final eight episodes will arrive on AMC on October 2nd, per Deadline. Starring Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Lauren Cohan, Christian Serratos, Josh McDermitt, Seth Gilliam, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Cooper Andrews, Callan McAuliffe, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Eleanor Matsuura, Nadia Hilker, Cailey Fleming, Cassady McClincy, Lauren Ridloff, Paola Lázaro, and Michael James Shaw, the series began in 2010. It is based on the comic book series by Robert Kirkman, Tony Moore and Charlie Adlard.

Check out the preview for the last episodes of The Walking Dead below.

What do you think? Are you sad to see The Walking Dead end on AMC? Or is it time for this series to end?