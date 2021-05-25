The Waltons, Scooby-Doo, Beebo: The CW Sets Three New Specials for 2021

The CW has ordered three new specials and they’re all based on existing properties.

THE CW NETWORK LINES UP THREE ALL-NEW, ORIGINAL SPECIALS FOR FOURTH QUARTER 2021 The CW Heads Back to Walton Mountain with the Original Television Movie “The Waltons’ Homecoming,” Starring Bellamy Young and Logan Shroyer and Narrated by Richard Thomas Start up the Mystery Machine as The Scooby Gang Is Back for an All-New “The Scooby-Doo Reunion Special” It’s Beebo to the Rescue Once Again in “Beebo Saves Christmas,” Starring Ben Diskin, Yvette Nicole Brown, Ernie Hudson and Victor Garber May 25, 2021 (Burbank, CA) ─ The CW Network announced today three original specials making their debut in fourth quarter 2021, including an original made-for-television movie THE WALTONS’ HOMECOMING, a brand new mystery in the all-new THE SCOOBY-DOO REUNION SPECIAL and a holiday adventure as BEEBO SAVES CHRISTMAS. All dates and times will be announced later. THE WALTONS’ HOMECOMING is set in the 1933 Depression Era and told through the eyes of John Boy, the 17-year-old eldest child of John and Olivia Walton. His mother expects John Boy to help her raise his sisters and brothers, and his father expects him to follow in his footsteps to help support the family, but secretly, John Boy wants to be a writer. Times are hard enough in 1933, but to make matters worse, it looked to be the Waltons’ first Christmas without John Sr. When Olivia receives a letter that John Sr. is planning to make it home for Christmas after all, the family is thrilled and races to prepare for his homecoming. But when a storm threatens his arrival on Christmas Eve, and John Sr. is nowhere to be found, Olivia sends John Boy out into the night to find his daddy – a journey that will change John Boy’s life forever. THE WALTONS’ HOMECOMING commemorates the 50th anniversary of “The Homecoming: A Christmas Story” television movie, which aired December 19, 1971, and launched the long-running series “The Waltons.” THE WALTONS’ HOMECOMING stars Bellamy Young (“Scandal”) as Olivia, Logan Shroyer (“This Is Us”) as John Boy and Richard Thomas, who originally starred as John Boy Walton in the beloved television series “The Waltons,” as “The Narrator.” The television movie is produced by Magnolia Hill Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, with executive producer Sam Haskell and writer/co-executive producer Jim Strain. Lev L. Spiro is the director. “The Waltons” original series was created by Earl Hamner, Jr. After 52 years of solving mysteries, THE SCOOBY-DOO REUNION SPECIAL sees the Scooby gang reunite at Warner Bros. Studios to reminisce about their favorite cases and how they were filmed. But it turns out that the backlot may have its OWN monster problem! Fred, Daphne, Velma, Shaggy and Scooby-Doo investigate this mystery while celebrating the legacy of the franchise during this one-hour special. Jonathan Stern will executive produce THE SCOOBY-DOO REUNION SPECIAL from Warner Bros. Animation and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon and Abominable Pictures. In the all-new animated one-hour special BEEBO SAVES CHRISTMAS, everyone’s favorite fuzzy toy turned furry god will once again be a hero as he hopes to save Christmas. When Sprinkles, an efficiency-obsessed elf, decides that Christmas would run better without Santa Claus, Beebo and his friends travel to the North Pole to help discover what truly makes Christmas meaningful. Starring Ben Diskin as the voice of Beebo, Kimiko Glenn as the voice of Tweebo, Yvette Nicole Brown as the voice of Turbo, Keith Ferguson as the voice of Fleabo, Chris Kattan as the voice of Sprinkles, Ernie Hudson as the voice of Santa and Victor Garber as the narrator. BEEBO SAVES CHRISTMAS is produced by Warner Bros. Animation and is written by Matt Maala and Kevin Shinick and executive produced by Sam Register, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, David Madden, Phil Klemmer, Grainne Godfree, Marc Guggenheim and Keto Shimizu.

