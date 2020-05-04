Tiger King: Nicolas Cage to Play Joe Exotic in New Scripted Drama Series

Nicolas Cage is coming to the small screen. Variety reports the Oscar-winning actor will star in an upcoming TV show based on the Netflix docuseries Tiger King.

From CBS TV Studios and Imagine, the scripted drama “centers around Joe Schreibvogel, a.k.a Joe Exotic, an eccentric, exotic zookeeper in Oklahoma who fights to keep his park even at the risk of losing his sanity. The series will live in the lion’s den with Joe, explore how he became Joe Exotic, and how he lost himself to a character of his own creation.”

Cage will play the titular Tiger King, aka Joe Exotic, in the upcoming TV show. A network has not yet been named, but eight episodes have been ordered. Dan Lagana will serve as showrunner.

