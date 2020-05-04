Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

   

Tiger King: Nicolas Cage to Play Joe Exotic in New Scripted Drama Series

by Jessica Pena,

Nicolas Cage to star in Tiger King TV Show: (canceled or renewed?)

ChinaImages / Depositphotos.com

Nicolas Cage is coming to the small screen. Variety reports the Oscar-winning actor will star in an upcoming TV show based on the Netflix docuseries Tiger King.

From CBS TV Studios and Imagine, the scripted drama “centers around Joe Schreibvogel, a.k.a Joe Exotic, an eccentric, exotic zookeeper in Oklahoma who fights to keep his park even at the risk of losing his sanity. The series will live in the lion’s den with Joe, explore how he became Joe Exotic, and how he lost himself to a character of his own creation.”

Cage will play the titular Tiger King, aka Joe Exotic, in the upcoming TV show. A network has not yet been named, but eight episodes have been ordered. Dan Lagana will serve as showrunner.

What do you think? Have you seen Tiger King? Will you watch the scripted series?


Canceled and renewed TV show

1
Leave a Reply

avatar
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
Tha Critic Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tha Critic
Reader
Tha Critic

When I was watching the series on Netflix I entertained in my head what actors could play which people if a movie or scripted show was made but I can’t say I would rather see that over watching the series again on Netflix. It was more fascinating as a real documentary series.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
May 4, 2020 7:59 pm
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz