True Detective: Season Four; HBO Teases Night Country Starring Jodie Foster and Kali Reis (Watch)

True Detective fans are finally getting their first look at the upcoming fourth season. HBO released a preview for the return of the series, which will follow the disappearance of a group of researchers in Alaska. Season three of the crime drama aired on HBO in 2019.

Starring Jodie Foster and Kali Reis, the pair will investigate the disappearance and try to find the group of eight. Fiona Shaw, Finn Bennett, Isabella Star Lablanc, Aka Niviâna, Anna Lambe, Joel D. Montgrand, Christopher Eccleston, and John Hawkes also star in the series.

HBO revealed more about the series in a press release.

“HBO has released the official teaser for the original drama series TRUE DETECTIVE: NIGHT COUNTRY, starring Jodie Foster, Kali Reis, Fiona Shaw, Finn Bennett, Isabella Star Lablanc, Aka Niviâna, Anna Lambe, and Joel D. Montgrand with Christopher Eccleston, and John Hawkes. Issa López serves as showrunner and writer and directs all episodes. The teaser was revealed today exclusively during Warner Bros. Discovery’s unveiling of the Max streaming service on the Warner Bros. lot in Los Angeles. Logline: When the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the eight men who operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace. To solve the case, Detectives Liz Danvers (Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Reis) will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves, and dig into the haunted truths that lie buried under the eternal ice. Credits: Showrunner, writer, director, executive producer, Issa López; star and executive producer, Jodie Foster. Executive Producers: Barry Jenkins, Adele Romanski, and Mark Ceryak for PASTEL; Mari Jo Winkler; Chris Mundy; Alan Page Arriaga; Steve Golin; Richard Brown; Woody Harrelson; Matthew McConaughey; Cary Joji Fukunaga; Nic Pizzolatto. Producers: Princess Daazhraii Johnson; Cathy Tagnak Rexford; Sam Breckman.”

The premiere date for True Detective season four will be announced later.

