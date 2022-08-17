Your Honor: Season Two; Showtime Previews Bryan Cranston Drama Series’ Final Season (Watch)

Your Honor is returning soon for its second and final season, and Showtime has released a teaser trailer. Starring Bryan Cranston, Hope Davis, Sofia Black-D’Elia, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Michael Stuhlbarg, Carmen Ejogo, Keith Machekanyanga, Andrene Ward-Hammond, Lilli Kay, Benjamin Flores Jr., and Jimi Stanton, the series began following a judge who twists the law after his son (above) is involved in a hit and run of the offspring of an organized crime boss.

Showtime revealed the following about the series in a press release.

Bryan Cranston stars as a New Orleans judge who is forced to confront his own deepest convictions when his son is involved in a hit and run that embroils an organized crime family. As a storm of vengeance, lies and deceit threatens to engulf the entire city, Michael Desiato faces a series of increasingly impossible choices and discovers just how far an honest man will go to save his son’s life. From the producers of The Good Wife and The Night Of.

Check out the trailer for Your Honor season two below. A fall premiere date will be announced in the future.

What do you think? Are you looking forward to the return of Your Honor on Showtime?