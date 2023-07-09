90 Day: The Last Resort: TLC Series Reunites Five 90 Day Fiancé Couples (Watch)

90 Day: The Last Resort is coming soon to TLC. The new reality series will feature five couples from 90 Day Fiancé for a last shot at love.

TLC revealed more about the series in a press release.

“Five 90 DAY FIANCÉ couples have reached their breaking points. In a final attempt to salvage their relationships, each couple will participate in a couples retreat to determine whether or not they can heal old wounds. Alongside a team of professionals, they’ll actively navigate issues with trust, sex, jealousy, anger, and intimacy. Explosive group therapies, intense couples’ sessions, past life regressions, unique on-and-off-resort activities, and so much more ensue. At the end of the retreat, each couple must decide if they will stay together or move on, separately. 90 DAY: THE LAST RESORT premieres on Monday, August 14th at 9PM ET/PT on TLC. In addition to the series, a weekly companion podcast called 90 DAY: THE LAST RESORT SESSIONS will be available. The podcast, hosted by Sukanya Krishnan, will feature therapists Petey Silveira, Dr. Janie Lacy and Dr. Jason Prendergast who appear in the series. They will break down relationship issues and discuss big moments in each episode. The podcast will also include listener submitted questions where specific therapy topics within the episodes are answered. Such topics may include cheating, keeping secrets, tips to improving sexual performance, and more.”

The trailer for 90 Day: The Last Resort is below.

What do you think? Are you excited to see this new addition to the 90-Day franchise?