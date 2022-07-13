Amber Brown: Apple TV+ Previews Upcoming Family Drama Series (Watch)

Amber Brown is coming soon to Apple TV+. The streaming service has released a trailer for the new family drama which is based on the book series by Paula Danziger. Starring Sarah Drew and Carsyn Rose, the 10-episode series will debut on July 29th.

Apple TV+ revealed more about the new series in a press release.

“Apple TV+ today revealed the trailer for new kids and family series, “Amber Brown,” premiering Friday, July 29. From Emmy Award-nominated writer and director Bonnie Hunt and based on the bestselling book series by Paula Danziger, with over 10 million copies in print, “Amber Brown” is an unfiltered look at a girl finding her voice through art and music in the wake of her parents’ divorce. Directed and written by Hunt (“Life with Bonnie,” “Return To Me”), the 10-episode, live-action series stars Carsyn Rose (“The Rookie,” “Cousins for Life”), Sarah Drew (“Grey’s Anatomy,” “Cruel Summer”) with an ensemble cast including Darin Brooks (“Blue Mountain State,” “The Croods: Family Tree”) as Max, Ashley Williams (“How I Met Your Mother,” “The Jim Gaffigan Show”) as Pam, Michael Yo (“Kevin Can Wait”) as Philip and newcomer Liliana Inouye (“The Slows”) as Brandi Colwin. In addition to Hunt, executive producers are Emmy Award-nominated Bob Higgins (“A Tale Dark and Grimm,” “The Who Was? Show”) and Canadian Screen Award-nominated Jon Rutherford (“A Tale Dark and Grimm,” “Daniel Spellbound”). “Amber Brown” is produced by the award-winning Boat Rocker Studios. The expanding and award-winning lineup of original films and series for kids and families on Apple TV+ also includes the recently premiered critically-acclaimed “El Deafo,” “Lovely Little Farm,” “Duck & Goose,” “Pinecone and the Pony,” “Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock” and “Harriet the Spy” from The Jim Henson Company; “Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show” from Jack McBrayer and Angela C. Santomero; “Wolfboy and the Everything Factory” from Joseph Gordon-Levitt, HITRECORD and Bento Box Entertainment; “Get Rolling with Otis” and “Puppy Place”; Daytime Emmy Award-winning “Ghostwriter” and “Helpsters” from Sesame Workshop; Academy Award-nominated animated film “Wolfwalkers”; Peabody Award-winning series “Stillwater”; new series and specials from Peanuts and WildBrain including “Snoopy in Space” season two, “It’s the Small Things, Charlie Brown,” and “For Auld Lang Syne”; and “Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth,” the Daytime Emmy Award-winning television event based on the New York Times best-selling book and TIME Best Book of the Year by Oliver Jeffers.”

Check out the trailer for Amber Brown below.

