American Born Chinese: Disney+ Sets Premiere Date for Action-Comedy Series (Watch)

American Born Chinese has a premiere date. Disney+ announced the date the action-comedy series would arrive in May with the release of a trailer.

Starring Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, Ben Wang, Yeo Yann Yann, Chin Han, Daniel Wu, Jimmy Liu, Sydney Taylor, and Stephanie Hsu, the series is a coming-of-age story based on the graphic novel by Gene Luen Yang.

Disney+ revealed more about the series in a press release.

“Today, Disney+ revealed the May 24 premiere date for the Disney+ Original series “American Born Chinese,” in a newly-released :30 TV spot that will air during tonight’s Oscars telecast’s commercial breaks. This :30 first look at the genre-hopping action-comedy from Disney Branded Television series produced by 20th Television, celebrates the show’s three Oscar nominees: Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and guest star Stephanie Hsu. Based on the graphic novel of the same name by Gene Luen Yang, “American Born Chinese” tells the story of Jin Wang, an average teenager juggling his high school social life with his home life. When he meets a new foreign student on the first day of the school year, even more worlds collide as Jin is unwittingly entangled in a battle of Chinese mythological gods. The coming-of-age adventure features an all-star international cast, including Academy(R) Award-Nominees and Golden Globe winners Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”), Ben Wang (“Chang Can Dunk”), two-time International Emmy Award nominee Yeo Yann Yann (“Wet Season”), Chin Han (“Mortal Kombat”), Daniel Wu (“Reminiscence”), former Taekwondo champion Jimmy Liu and Sydney Taylor (“Just Add Magic”). Academy(R) Award nominee Stephanie Hsu (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”) guest stars. Emmy(R) Award-winning writer/producer Kelvin Yu (“Bob’s Burgers,” “Central Park”) serves as executive producer and showrunner. Destin Daniel Cretton (Marvel’s “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” “Short Term 12”) is set to direct and serves as executive producer, alongside Melvin Mar and Jake Kasdan (both of “Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.,” “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” and “Jumanji: The Next Level”), Erin O’Malley (“Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.”), Asher Goldstein (“Short Term 12,” “Just Mercy”) and Gene Luen Yang.”

Check out the trailer for American Born Chinese below.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out this new series on Disney+?