Bob ♥ Abishola: Season Five — Has the CBS Comedy Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

This couple has complicated lives. Has the Bob ♥ Abishola TV show been cancelled or renewed for a fifth season on CBS?



Airing on the CBS television network, Bob ♥ Abishola (read as “Bob Hearts Abishola”) stars Billy Gardell, Folake Olowofoyeku, Christine Ebersole, Matt Jones, Maribeth Monroe, Vernee Watson, Shola Adewusi, Barry Shabaka Henley, Travis Wolfe Jr, Gina Yashere, Bayo Akinfemi, Anthony Okungbowa, and Saidah Arrika Ekulona. As the story begins, Bob (Gardell) is the owner of a very successful compression sock factory in Detroit and runs the business with his mother (Ebersole), his sister (Monroe), and his younger brother (Jones). The stress of the job lands Bob in the hospital with a heart attack and he falls in love with his cardiac nurse, Abishola (Olowofoyeku), an immigrant from Nigeria. She came to America with her young son (Wolf Jr.) and they live with her Auntie Olu (Adewusi) and Uncle Tunde (Henley). Despite their very different backgrounds and her initial lack of interest, Bob is determined to win Abishola’s heart. He eventually does but life has a way of getting complicated.



Season Four Ratings

The fourth season of Bob ♥ Abishola averages a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.44 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season three, that’s down by 17% in the demo and down by 16% in viewership. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Bob ♥ Abishola stacks up against other CBS TV shows.



As of September 20, 2022, Bob ♥ Abishola has not been cancelled or renewed for a fifth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will CBS cancel or renew Bob ♥ Abishola for season five? While it’s not as popular as the network’s other comedies, this show has been a consistent performer. The series isn’t produced by CBS, so the network’s profits are limited, but it is produced by Chuck Lorre, and I suspect the network wants to stay in business with him. I think season five is a safe bet. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Bob ♥ Abishola cancellation or renewal news.



