Bridezillas: Season 14; Reality Series Returns on New All Reality Streaming Service from AMC Networks

Bridezillas is back. The series has returned to television, and it is airing on the new All Reality streaming service from AMC Networks. Tamar Braxton is the new voice of the series.

The reality series last aired on We TV in 2020 with its thirteenth season. All Reality shared the following about season 14:

“AMC Networks announced today the return of Bridezillas, one of reality TV’s first franchises, for a wilder-than-ever new season with eight episodes debuting exclusively on All Reality, a new streaming service delivering the best in unscripted reality content. Tamar Braxton, known for her long-standing presence in reality television, brings new life, humor and her signature flair to the return of the pop culture phenom, which debuts with two episodes today, and new episodes dropping every Friday, beginning November 28. The new season of Bridezillas promises over-the-top moments and unforgettable brides — from DIY disasters and family drama to surprising revelations, total meltdowns, a “momzilla” and a missing groom. It’s the return of everything fans love… and then some. Bridezillas is executive produced by Patrick Reardon, Deborah Allen and Jeff Collins for Jupiter Entertainment & Catalina Content, with Shahram Qureshi serving as showrunner and executive producer.”

What do you think? Do you enjoy this series? Are you glad it is back on television?