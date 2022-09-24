Bridgerton: Netflix Reveals Title and First-Look Photo for Prequel Series (Watch)

The Bridgerton prequel series finally has a title – Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story will focus on Queen Charlotte’s rise to prominence and power. A sneak peek and the first photo for the series have been released.

Netflix revealed more about the series in a press release.

“Netflix and Shondaland today revealed the first look photo and official title for Shonda Rhimes’ Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story – the upcoming limited series, a Bridgerton-verse prequel centered on Queen Charlotte’s rise to prominence and power. The news was revealed in a preview clip from tomorrow’s Tudum fan event where the series will be featured and more surprises are in store. Format: Limited Series Showrunner/Executive Producer/Writer: Shonda Rhimes Director/Executive Producer: Tom Verica Executive Producer: Betsy Beers Cast includes: · Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte), Adjoa Andoh (Lady Agatha Danbury) and Ruth Gemmell (Lady Violet Bridgerton) reprise their roles from Bridgerton in this series. India Amarteifio (Line of Duty) plays Young Queen Charlotte. Michelle Fairley (Gangs of London) plays Princess Augusta. Corey Mylchreest (The Sandman) plays Young King George. Arsema Thomas (television debut) plays Young Agatha Danbury. Rounding out the cast are Sam Clemmett (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child – West End and Broadway, The War Below) as Young Brimsley, Freddie Dennis (The Nevers ) as Reynolds , Richard Cunningham (The Witcher) as Lord Bute, Tunji Kasim (Nancy Drew) as Adolphus, Rob Maloney (Casualty) as the Royal Doctor, Cyril Nri (Cucumber) as Lord Danbury, and Hugh Sachs (Bridgerton Seasons 1 & 2) as Brimsley (older). Logline: Centered on Queen Charlotte’s rise to prominence and power, this Bridgerton-verse prequel tells the story of how the young Queen’s marriage to King George sparked both a great love story and a societal shift, creating the world of the Ton inherited by the characters in Bridgerton.”

Check out the preview for Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story below.

