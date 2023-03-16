Menu

Bupkis: Peacock Sets Premiere Date for Comedy Series Based on Pete Davidson’s Life (Photos)

by Regina Avalos,

Bupkis TV Show on Peacock: canceled or renewed?

(Photo by: Heidi Gutman/Peacock)

Bupkis has a premiere date! The comedy series, which is based on Pete Davidson’s life, will arrive in May with all eight episodes dropping at once. Peacock announced the premiere date of the series with the release of the first photos for it. Edie Falco and Joe Pesci also star in the series.

Peacock revealed more about the film in a press release.

“Ooh a first look at #Bupkis? You bet. Premiering May 4 on @Peacock. Don’t miss it.

ABOUT THE SERIES

SERIES DESCRIPTION:

BUPKIS, a half-hour live action comedy, is a heightened, fictionalized version of Pete Davidson’s real life. The series will combine grounded storytelling with absurd elements from the unfiltered and completely original worldview for which Pete is well known.

SERIES REGULARS:

Pete Davidson (SNL, The King of Staten Island) wrote, executive produced and stars in the show. The series also stars Edie Falco (Nurse Jackie, The Sopranos) as Davidson’s mom and Joe Pesci (Goodfellas, The Irishman) as Davidson’s grandfather.”

Check out more photos for the series below.

(Photo by: Heidi Gutman/Peacock)

(Photo by: Heidi Gutman/Peacock)

(Photo by: Peacock)

(Photo by: Peacock)

What do you think? Are you planning to check out Bupkis on Peacock?


