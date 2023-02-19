Catfish, Help! I’m in a Secret Relationship: MTV Teases New Episodes (Watch)

New episodes of Catfish: The TV Show and Help! I’m in a Secret Relationship are coming to MTV soon. The network announced the return of the reality shows with a teaser.

For Catfish: The TV Show, viewers will see the return of hosts Nev Schulman and Kamie Crawford appear alongside guest hosts Dylan Sprayberry, Tallulah Willis, Shan Boodram, and Laura Perlongo. Travis Mills & Rahne Jones host Help! I’m in a Secret Relationship. Episodes arrive on February 28th.

MTV revealed more about the new episodes in a press release.

“About Catfish: The TV Show Premiere: February 28 at 8pm ET/PT Hosts: Nev Schulman & Kamie Crawford Guest Hosts: Dylan Sprayberry, Tallulah Willis, Shan Boodram & Laura Perlongo Since “Catfish: The TV Show” premiered 10 years ago, Nev and Kamie thought they had seen it all! 2023 proves the catfish are not only still lurking in the waters, but are biting deeper than ever! Buckle up this year for some of the wildest tales that have to be seen to be believed! Join Nev Schulman, Kamie Crawford, and special guest hosts, Laura Perlongo, Dylan Sprayberry, Tallulah Willis & Shan Boodram, as they travel the country tracking down those that deceive, bringing answers to ALL those in need! Follow along with the show on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok and Facebook, and join in on the conversation using #Catfish. About Help! I’m in a Secret Relationship Premiere: February 28 at 9pm ET/PT Hosts: Travis Mills & Rahne Jones Travis Mills and Rahne Jones are returning with their jaw-dropping series, “Help! I’m in a Secret Relationship!,” where they uncover the heartbreaking stories of people who have been emotionally manipulated into keeping their relationships a secret. These are the cautionary tales of people who believe they have found the love of their lives, only to discover lies at the core of their relationships. What if your true love is hiding a massive secret… and that secret is you? Use #MTVSecretRelationship and follow along with the show on Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to keep up with Travis and Rahne’s journey as they uncover these secret relationships.”

Check out the trailer teasing the return of Catfish: TV Show and more below.

