Catfish: The TV Show: MTV Reality Series Returns Next Week (Video)

Catfish: The TV Show is celebrating its 10 anniversary by returning with a marathon and eight brand new episodes in December. All of the installments were done virtually. Nev Schulman and Kamie Crawford return to uncover more surprises and a preview for the reality series’ return has been released.

MTV revealed more about the new episodes of Catfish: The TV Show in a press release.

“MTV today announced that Catfish: The TV Show will return on an all-new night beginning Tuesday, December 1st at 9PM ET/PT with eight brand new episodes, continuing the hit show’s unprecedented, entirely virtual season. In this season of giving, Executive Producer and host Nev Schulman and co-host Kamie Crawford team up remotely to unwrap some of the biggest Catfish surprises to date. From deceiving roommates and reality stars to twins and international borders, more lies are tossed around, more traps are set and more hearts are on the line than ever before. To celebrate the 10th anniversary of the original Catfish documentary, MTV will kick off premiere day with The 10 Years of Catfish-athon at 11AM ET/PT starting with the groundbreaking film that made its worldwide debut at Sundance in 2010 and followed by the most outrageous episodes of the past eight seasons. Now, a decade later, the documentary that captured Nev’s own online friendship has ignited a cultural phenomenon, hit television series, new dictionary definition and countless stories of deception, redemption, and new relationships found along the way. Coinciding with the franchise milestone, MTV’s Catfish: The Podcast will launch on Wednesday, December 9th in partnership with Wondery. Hosted by Schulman, the podcast will feature classic episodes of past seasons, reliving the most iconic moments in the series’ history. New episodes will drop each Wednesday and are available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and everywhere podcasts are heard. Catfish: The TV Show is produced by Critical Content and Catfish Picture Company for MTV.”

Check out a preview for the return of Catfish: The TV Show below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Catfish: The TV Show? Will you watch the new episodes on MTV next week?