Chefs Vs. Wild: Hulu Teases Survival Competition Series (Watch)

Chefs Vs. Wild is coming soon to Hulu, and the streaming service has released a trailer teasing the survival competition series with a culinary tie-in. Kiran Jethwa is hosting and judging the series with Valerie Segrest helping in the judging duties.

Hulu revealed more about the series in a press release.

“Reaching the peak of the culinary world has never been this demanding. In each episode of “Chefs vs. Wild,” two different world class chefs will be dropped into the wilderness where they’ll embark on a grueling and unprecedented mission – survive and forage enough wild ingredients to create a restaurant worthy, five-star meal. Episodes will culminate in the chefs going head-to-head in a “wilderness kitchen,” using their foraged ingredients and ingenuity to create savory dishes and, ultimately, impress the judges.”

Chefs Vs. Wild is coming to Hulu on September 26th. Check out the teaser below.

