The Goldbergs: Season 10; Main Character to Be Killed Off on ABC Sitcom

Viewers of The Goldbergs have wondered how the exit of Jeff Garlin from the series will be handled, and the fate of his character, patriarch Murray Goldberg, has now been revealed. The comedy is taking a page from the playbook of The Conners by killing off Garlin’s character. Season 10 of The Goldbergs will pick up several months after Murray’s death.

Starring Wendi McLendon-Covey, Sean Giambrone, Troy Gentile, Hayley Orrantia, Sam Lerner, and Patton Oswalt (voice), the ABC series is set in the 1980s and depicts series creator Adam Goldberg’s early life. In real life, Goldberg’s father passed in 2008.

Co-showrunner Alex Barnow said the following about the series and how Garlin’s exit will be handled, per Entertainment Weekly:

“This is going to be a family that has not reconciled the fact that their father’s gone but has sort of moved on and has dealt with a lot of that. So we’re starting with optimism about a baby coming and looking forward to the future. It’s an opportunity for this interesting emotional basis for the way people are behaving.”

Co-showrunner Chris Bishop added the following: “It honestly feels like a huge reboot for us. So we have tons of momentum rolling into this new season.”

The Goldbergs returns to ABC on September 21st.

What do you think? Are you surprised by how Garlin’s exit is being handled on The Goldbergs?