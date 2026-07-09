Fightland: Starz Releases Trailer for British Boxing Drama Series

Fightland arrives on Starz later this month, and a trailer has been released for the series set in the world of British boxing.

Howard Charles, Nicholas Pinnock, Deborah Ayorinde, Charles Babalola, Anita-Joy Uwajeh, Tahirah Sharif, Tyler Conti, and Richard Pepple star in the latest series produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson.

Starz shared the following about the series:

“STARZ today released the pulse-pounding full trailer and ensemble art for the highly anticipated new series “Fightland.” Set against the high-stakes world of British boxing, “Fightland” is a gripping story of redemption, betrayal and brutal ambition – in and out of the ring. With edge-of-your-seat action and a gritty setting populated by dangerous characters, this is a world of money and power never seen before. “Fightland” premieres Friday, July 31 with new episodes available to stream weekly on Fridays only on the STARZ app, and all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms. “Fightland” marks Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson’s first internationally produced show through G-Unit Film & Television. On the night that British-born boxer Duke Kilroy (Howard Charles) becomes world heavyweight champion, a vicious assault leaves his brother, Calvin, dead. Duke is devastated and his reaction in the aftermath costs him eight years in a U.S. prison. Upon his release, and after having made a sinister discovery, Duke returns home seeking vengeance against the man he believes set him up — the criminal kingpin and his former promoter Kingsley Marshall (Nicholas Pinnock). But Kingsley has vanished, leaving his children and wife, Joy (Deborah Ayorinde), who happens to be the love of Duke’s life, to pick up the pieces. Working with a cartel desperate to control London’s drug market, Duke begins a high-risk game of infiltrating Kingsley’s empire to destroy it from within and smoke out his enemy. But amidst a volatile criminal landscape, and competing influences threatening to pull him off course, Duke will need to channel everything that made him a champion fighter into his bloody pursuit to win the ultimate victory – revenge for his brother. In addition to Charles, Pinnock and Ayorinde, “Fightland” stars Anita-Joy Uwajeh as Cebella “Cece” Marshall, Charles Babalola as Ezekiel “Zeek” Marshall, Tahirah Sharif as Kim Harper, Tyler Conti as Justin “Jay” Hall and Richard Pepple as Gary “Gazzer” Kilroy.”

The trailer for Fightland is below.

What do you think? Will you watch this new Starz series later this month?