Chocolate Wars: Casting & New Title Announced as BritBox Period Drama Begins Production

Chocolate Wars has a new title and has set its cast. BritBox announced the cast for the period drama about the Cadbury family. Now titled The Cadburys, the series has begun production.

Toby Regbo, Harry Gilby and Jessica Barden lead the cast of the drama series. BritBox shared the following about the series:

“Today, BritBox announced casting for The Cadburys, a new six-part drama series inspired by Deborah Cadbury’s book, Chocolate Wars, as production begins in Birmingham. The series will be led by Harry Gilby (Boarders, The Last Kingdom) as George Cadbury, Toby Regbo (Outrageous, A Woman of Substance) as Richard Cadbury, Jessica Barden (Dune: Prophecy, You & Me) as Maria Cadbury, Pearce Quigley (Small Prophets,The Gentlemen) as John Cadbury, Ben Hardy (The Conjuring: Last Rites, Unicorns) as Francis Fry, Joanna Scanlan (Riot Women, Missed Call), and Poppy Gilbert (The Other Bennett Sister, My Oxford Year) as Elizabeth Adlington. The Cadburys (previously announced under the working title of Chocolate Wars) is a warm-hearted family drama following the visionary Cadbury family, the underdogs of the cocoa world, on their journey towards creating the world-famous Cadbury’s chocolate bar. In 1860s Birmingham, when chocolate as we know it doesn’t yet exist, two very different brothers, Richard (Regbo) and George Cadbury (Gilby), find themselves in charge of their family’s failing cocoa business. Together, they have the radical genius and burning ambition to turn Cadbury’s into one of the world’s most beloved confectioners – if they can only learn to trust and rely on each other. Their sister Maria (Barden) is navigating her own role within the family and the business, but things become even more complicated when she falls in love with Cadbury’s biggest rival, Francis Fry (Hardy) and is forced to question where her true loyalties really lie. Infused with historical delights and magical invention, The Cadburys is about how we build, break and rebuild the bonds of family – and how the sweetest things in life are rarely simple. Additional cast include Felicity Montagu (Beyond Paradise, I’m Alan Partridge) as Mary Brown, Mathew Baynton (Ghosts, A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder) as Joseph Rowntree, Adam Hashmi (Joseph of Egypt, Bridgerton) as William Singh, Oli Green (The Gray House, Lift) as Howard Lloyd and Alexander Butler (Fackham Hall, Piglet) as Frank Sheldon. The series also introduces Leah Swain-Heath as Mabel Froggatt, Maisie Britton as Aoife Fitzpatrick and Emma Montrochet as Winnie Smith.”

The premiere date for the series will be announced later.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch this BritBox series?