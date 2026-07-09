Thunder Road: Matt Barr Joins AMC’s NASCAR Series Starring Dennis Quaid

Thunder Road has added to its cast. Matt Barr is joining Dennis Quaid as a series regular. Chase Stokes and Michael Rooker also recur in the AMC series.

The multigenerational drama follows a family involved in stock car racing and NASCAR. Deadline shared the following about the series:

“Quaid stars as racing legend Duane Whitlock, aka The Wrecking Ball, a towering figure who built a racing empire from a legacy of moonshine runs and dirt tracks and refuses to let it die. With ruthless competitors who will stop at nothing to dethrone and destroy them, the Whitlocks are a blue-collar dynasty at the edge of extinction – and the old king is fighting to hold onto the crown. Barr will portray Duane’s oldest son, Calvin Whitlock, an attractive and ambitious man who’s been driven out of the business of auto racing for good and doesn’t like to be reminded of it. He now owns the Victory Lane Tap Room and is your basic businessman struggling to keep from drowning in debt while making plans to expand his ever-threatened empire.”

Filming on Thunder Road is set to begin later this summer, and the series will arrive in 2027.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch this new AMC series next year?