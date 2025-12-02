Power: Origins: Additional Casting Revealed as Production for Starz Prequel Series Begins

Production has begun on Power: Origins, and Starz has announced several cast additions. Jennifer Ferrin, Lizzy DeClement, Lenny Platt, Armani Gabriel, Everett Osborne, and Jason Dirden are joining the series, which will have an expanded first season of 18 episodes.

Spence Moore and Charlie Mann star in the series, which is a prequel to Power, and follows the early days of Ghost and Tommy. Starz shared the following about the new additions to the series’ cast:

“STARZ (NASDAQ: STRZ) has confirmed production is underway on the new “Power” prequel series, “Power: Origins,” the origin story of fan-favorite characters Ghost, Tommy and Kanan as ambitious young entrepreneurs on the rise, and confirmed several additional cast members will join the previously announced Spence Moore (Ghost), Charlie Mann (Tommy) and MeKai Curtis (Kanan). Joining the cast in recurring roles are Jennifer Ferrin (“The Knick,” “Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin”) as Kate Egan, Lizzy DeClement (“New Amsterdam,” “Divorce”), as Jill Wexler, Lenny Platt (The Dutchman, “The Hot Zone”), as Lenny Seidell, Armani Gabriel (“Blue Bloods”) as J-Boogs, Everett Osborne (Why Did I Get Married Again, Sweetwater) as Omay Moreau, and Jason Dirden (“American Soul,” “A Raisin in the Sun”) reprising his role as Traymont Stinson from “Power Book III: Raising Kanan.” The first season will consist of 18 episodes and is filming in New Jersey. Kate Egan (Jennifer Ferrin): Tommy’s mother Kate Egan is melodramatic, attention seeking and manipulative, especially if she’s using and desperate to get her hands on her next fix. Despite this, Tommy is fiercely devoted to her, taking care of her and trying to keep her clean.

Jill Wexler (Lizzy DeClement): Smart, ambitious and sharp-tongued, Jill is a nurse at a local Queens hospital with big dreams to someday go to medical school. A recovering addict who has experienced a lot of heartbreak in her young life, she falls hard for Tommy but is also quick to call him on his bullshit and frequent idiocy.

Lenny Seidell (Lenny Platt): A charismatic, confident finance bro turned fitness entrepreneur who owns a handful of successful NYC gyms with ambitions to create a fitness empire. Lenny’s business model relies heavily on providing steroids to his elite gym clientele and he’s always looking for new partners.

J-Boogs (Armani Gabriel): Sharp, street smart and scrappy, J-Boogs is a reliable foot soldier with a good eye for the game. He’s one of Ghost and Tommy’s most trusted corner boys.

Omay Moreau (Everett Osborne): A superstar tight end with the NY Jets and a generous friend to those in his inner circle, Omay invites his pals into an extravagant world of parties, hot women and hotter cars- all with no strings attached- or so it seems.

Traymont Stinson (Jason Dirden): First introduced in “Power Book III: Raising Kanan,” Traymont was a once-trusted associate of the Thomas family who betrayed them. The series will continue to explore the ‘Power’ universe in fresh and compelling ways, delving into the action-packed origin story of fan-favorite characters Ghost, Tommy and Kanan as ambitious young entrepreneurs on the rise, determined to make their mark on the streets of New York City. A fun, rambunctious exploration of a new time period in the “Power” franchise, “Power: Origins” will highlight the unbridled audacity of young men on the rise, determined to become legends in the game. “Power: Origins” will mark the fourth spinoff in the hugely popular “Power” series, preceded by “Power Book II: Ghost,” which screened its fourth and final season in 2024; “Power Book III: Raising Kanan,” which aired its fourth season earlier this spring, and already has filmed its upcoming fifth and final season to air in 2026; and “Power Book IV: Force,” which just kicked off its third and final season this fall. Sascha Penn will showrun and executive produce “Power: Origins” from a pilot co-written by Penn and Courtney Kemp. The “Power” Universe series is executive produced by Kemp, the creator and showrunner of the original “Power,” through her production company, End of Episode; Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, through G-Unit Film and Television; Mark Canton, through Canton Entertainment; Chris Selak; Kevin Fox; and Pete Chatmon, who also serves as a director. Lionsgate Television will produce “Power: Origins” for STARZ.”

What do you think? Are you excited to see this new Power spin-off series?