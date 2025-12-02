Harlan Coben’s Run Away: Netflix Releases Trailer & Key Art for Thriller Series

Harlan Coben’s Run Away will help Netflix kick off the new year, and the streaming service has released a trailer and new poster for the thriller series.

James Nesbitt, Ruth Jones, Minnie Driver, Alfred Enoch, Lucian Msamati, Jon Pointing, Tracy-Ann Oberman, Annette Badland, Maeve Courtier-Lilley, Ellie de Lange, Adrian Greensmith, Ellie Henry, Ingrid Oliver, Finty Williams, Joe McGann and Amy Gledhill star in the Netflix series, which follows a man who finds his life turned upside down after his daughter runs away.

Netflix shared the following about the upcoming series:

Today, Netflix released the full-length trailer for RUN AWAY, Harlan Coben’s next thriller starring James Nesbitt in the lead role. The 8 part-limited series will be arriving on Netflix globally on 1st January 2026. RUN AWAY stars James Nesbitt, Ruth Jones, Minnie Driver, Alfred Enoch and follows 2025’s hugely successful limited thriller series Missing You. RUN AWAY is produced by Quay Street Productions (Part of ITV Studios). Harlan Coben will serve as executive producer through his company, Final Twist Productions. Danny Brocklehurst is the lead writer and serves as executive producer. Quay Street Productions, Nicola Shindler and Richard Fee are executive producers. Nimer Rashed is lead director and executive producer. About RUN AWAY Simon (Nesbitt) had the perfect life: loving wife and kids, great job, beautiful home. But then his eldest daughter Paige ran away and everything fell apart. So now when he finds her, vulnerable and strung out on drugs in a city park, he finally has the chance to bring his little girl home. But it turns out she’s not alone, and an argument escalates into shocking violence. In the aftermath, Simon loses his daughter all over again, and his search to find her will take him into a dangerous underworld, revealing deep secrets that could tear his family apart forever. In keeping with previous Harlan Coben adaptations, RUN AWAY will relocate the story from the US to the UK. Filming took place in and around Manchester and the North West of England.

The eight-episode series will arrive on January 1st. The trailer and key art for the series are below.

