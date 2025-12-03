When Calls the Heart: Season 14; Early Renewal for Hallmark Series with Big Castmember Return

When Calls the Heart returns next month with season 13, and viewers now know the series will return for season 14. Hallmark has given the drama series an early renewal.

Not only that, but viewers will see a significant return to Hope Valley during that season – Lori Loughlin is returning as Abigail. She left the series during season six due to her personal legal issues.

Erin Krakow, Martin Cummins, Pascale Hutton, Jack Wagner, Kavan Smith, Andrea Brooks, Chris McNally, Kevin McGarry, and Viv Leacock star in the period drama, which follows the residents of Hope Valley.

Hallmark said the following about the renewal and Loughlin’s return:

“Hallmark Channel has renewed its long-running hit series When Calls the Heart for season 14, it was announced today. Production will begin next year and for a 2027 return. Additionally, original cast member Lori Loughlin (Curb Your Enthusiasm, On Call) is set to reprise her role of Abigail Stanton and will appear in six of the 12 episodes. Based on the novel When Calls the Heart, by Janette Oke, the beloved, period-set series stars Erin Krakow (Christmas Above the Clouds), Kevin McGarry (The Wedding Veil), Jack Wagner (Melrose Place), Chris McNally (Holiday Crashers), Pascale Hutton (Fourth Down and Love), and Kavan Smith (Big Sky River: The Bridal Path). “Since the series’ debut in 2014, the character of Abigail Stanton was a fan favorite and beloved by the Hearties,” began Michelle Vicary, Head of Programming, Hallmark Media. “At its core the Hallmark brand is about hope, positivity and connection, which is also the central theme of When Calls the Heart. We felt that Season 14 was the right time to continue Abigail’s story with her return to this beloved series.””

Season 13 of When Calls the Heart premieres on January 4th.

What do you think? Are you glad this series has been renewed for another season? Are you excited about the return of Lori Loughlin?