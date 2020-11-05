Chicago Fire, Med, PD: NBC Teases Next Week’s Tense Returns (Video)

“I’m not abandoning them.” NBC just released a new teaser for the fall premieres of Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, and Chicago PD.

From Dick Wolf, the three drama series focus on the first-responders in America’s Windy City. Chicago Fire is headed into its ninth season, Chicago Med into its sixth season, and Chicago PD into its eighth season.

New seasons of Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago PD begin on NBC on November 11th at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Take a sneak peek below:

CHICAGO MED (8-9 p.m. ET) “When Did We Begin to Change” SEASON 6 PREMIERE — The entire staff at Chicago Med adjusts to the new normal of the pandemic. Dr. Choi, Dr. Lanik and April fight on the front lines. Dr. Halstead and Hannah face a troubling reality. Dr. Charles tries to clear the air with his daughter following recent developments. Pictured top: Yaya DaCosta as April Sexton — (Photo by: Elizabeth Sisson/NBC) CHICAGO FIRE (9-10 p.m. ET) “Rattle Second City” SEASON 9 PREMIERE — Firehouse 51 welcomes a new member to the team, whose presence could provide some complications. Brett’s leadership shines during a scary call. Boden sees great potential in Kidd and proposes an idea that could have lasting repercussions. Pictured middle: (l-r) Christian Stolte as Randall “Mouch” McHolland, Jesse Spencer as Matthew Casey, Anthony Ferraris as Tony, Alberto Rosende as Blake Gallo, Randy Flagler as Capp, Joe Minoso as Joe Cruz — (Photo by: Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBC) CHICAGO P.D. (10-11 p.m. ET) “Fighting Ghosts” SEASON 8 PREMIERE — The team responds to the shooting of a 5 year old girl and they must work the case while facing new obstacles that come from the heightened attention on police reform. Atwater is targeted by a group of officers who want to hurt him for standing against the blue wall. Voight questions whether he’s cut out for a new form of policing as he manages oversight from the CPD’s deputy superintendent. Pictured bottom: (l-r) Jason Beghe as Hank Voight, LaRoyce Hawkins as Kevin Atwater — (Photo by: Matt Dinerstein/NBC)”

What do you think? Do you watch Chicago Wednesday on NBC? Are you excited for the new seasons?