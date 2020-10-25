Creepshow: Animated Special to Be Released This Week on Shudder (Video)

Creepshow fans are in for a scary treat. An animated special for the series is coming to Shudder this week. The streaming service has released a poster and preview for the special, which set to premiere on October 29th at 12:01 am EST.

Shudder revealed more about the animated special in a press release.

“A Creepshow Animated Special features two stories directed by Creepshow showrunner Greg Nicotero, with animation by Octopie animation studio. “Survivor Type,” based on the short story by Stephen King and adapted by Nicotero, stars Kiefer Sutherland (24, Designated Survivor) as a man determined to stay alive alone on a deserted island no matter what the cost. “Twittering from the Circus of the Dead,” based on the short story by Joe Hill and adapted by Melanie Dale, stars Joey King (The Kissing Booth, The Act) as a teen whose family road trip includes a visit to the gravest show on earth. A Creepshow Animated Special is produced by the Cartel with Monster Agency Productions, Octopie, Taurus Entertainment, and Striker Entertainment.

Check out the trailer and poster for the Creepshow animated special below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Creepshow on Shudder? Will you watch the animated special on the streaming service later this week?