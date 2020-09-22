Will the right man be caught on the second season of the Manhunt TV show on Spectrum Originals and CBS? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Manhunt is cancelled or renewed for season three. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the second season episodes of Manhunt here.

A Spectrum Originals true-crime anthology series, the second season of Manhunt, subtitled Deadly Games, stars Cameron Britton, Jack Huston, Gethin Anthony, Carla Gugino, Arliss Howard, Kelly Jenrette, and Judith Light. Season two follows one of the most complex manhunts on American soil following the deadly terrorist attack at the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta. Security guard Richard Jewell (Britton) is lauded as a national hero after he discovers a massive bomb at the Games and saves hundreds of lives by clearing the area. However, his public identity as a brave citizen quickly erodes when the FBI and the news media, led by driven crime reporter Kathy Scruggs (Gugino), falsely accuse him of being the bomber. As Jewell and his mother Bobi (Light) fight to clear his name, the real perpetrator, Eric Rudolph (Huston), remains at large and undetected as he carries out a series of bombings.

Note: Manhunt: Deadly Games was initially released by Spectrum on-demand in February 2020. CBS picked up the standalone season to broadcast during Fall 2020.





What do you think? Which season two episodes of the Manhunt TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that Manhunt should be cancelled or renewed for a third season on Spectrum Originals? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.